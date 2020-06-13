WWE SmackDown: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Beat Down Bayley and Sasha Banks Before Backlash

✖

Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured a celebration of for the Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks, who won the belts from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Their celebration started with some trolling of Michael Cole, and then they made their way into the balloon decorated ring to some boos from the crowd. Bayley launched into her promo about it being lonely at the top aside from Sasha, and then she built up Sasha a bit before Sasha took over, saying they are the role models, not liars.

She then said together they are unstoppable, and that they are friends and loyal to each other. Bayley then revealed a poem she wrote for Banks, but was interrupted by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, who made their way to the ring.

Bliss said she was fine with them celebrating, but the line is drawn when they start reciting poetry. Cross then said they love a good party, but before she went any further they were then interrupted by the IIconics on the screen, who had a few things to say.

The IIconics pointed out that they had beaten Alexa and Nikki recently, and that they were the ones who broke Bayley and Banks Tag Team reign. They then said if Sasha and Bayley are going to keep the belts they shouldn't turn their backs on Alexa and Nikki, and when they turned around Alexa and Nikki beat them down and sent them flying out of the ring.

All three of these teams will take on each other at Backlash, and whoever ends up being the winner will then take on the team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart at next week's NXT, so whoever wins it, they will have their hands full.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles meet in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will sign their WWE Backlash match contract, and Heavy Machinery reunites alongside Braun Strowman against Dolp Ziggler, The Miz & John Morrison."

Here's the card for tonight's SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus contract signing

Heavy Machinery and Braun Strowman vs Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and John Morrison

Let us know what you thought of tonight's SmackDown in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.