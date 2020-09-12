WWE SmackDown: Bayley Breaks Silence on Her Brutal Attack Against Sasha Banks

✖

The SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley turned on her friend Sasha Banks at Payback, putting an end to their friendship with a brutal attack that left Banks injured and carried off from the ring to a local medical facility. Bayley turned on Banks after they lost their rematch against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, as after telling medical personnel to leave she would then kick her in the face and beat her down severely, including putting her head between a chair and jumping off the turnbuckle to slam it down. Tonight she addressed her actions in the middle of the ring, and if you thought she was sorry you are going to be disappointed.

Bayley came out with the dented chair that she beat Banks with and sat down, letting the recap clip roll. She then pointed to the screen and said "all that, and everyone's asking how Sasha Banks is and when she is going to be back. Nobody's asking how Bayley is doing or how Bayley feels," Bayley said.

She then said people are asking if she wanted to hurt Banks and then posed the question of if she enjoyed what she did.

"Ding Dong Yes I did. I enjoyed every single second of it. Everyone wants some answers. Michael Cole wants some answers for doing what I did," Bayley said.

She then said she knew Sasha was waiting for her opportunity to strike, and she got there first.

"Sasha I know that you're watching. Do you think that I'm some sort of idiot. That I didn't know you all these years and I didn't know what you were thinking all along. Who knows you better than me. Nobody. You were waiting for your chance," Bayley said.

"You pretend to be my best friend, but all along you were using me, and do you know how I know that, because I was using you," Bayley said. "I never cared about you, and I damn sure didn't care about our friendship. I used you every step of the way, and because of you I became Bayley Dos traps, and thanks to you I am the longest reigning Women's Champion. After last week, you are completely useless to me."

She then dropped the mic and took her chair out of the ring,

