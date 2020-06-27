WWE Fans are Mixed Seeing Undertaker's Boneyard Match Replay on SmackDown

WWE fans don't know how to feel after seeing Friday Night SmackDown's tribute to The Undertaker meant that they would be re-airing the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. Following the release of the final episode in The Undertaker's The Last Ride documentary, it was surprisingly announced that Undertaker himself no longer has any plans to continue his in-ring work in the WWE. This meant that his Boneyard Match between him and AJ Styles serves as his last (for now anyway), and WWE used Friday Night SmackDown to celebrate that fact.

As a way to both fill in the time gaps left from all the taping struggles caused by the impact COVID-19 has had on WWE, and a way to celebrate Undertaker's career, WWE re-aired the Boneyard Match from Wrestlemania 36 in full -- with commercial breaks. Naturally, fans are mixed by this.

While some appreciate seeing the match again, others don't feel it's a proper send off for Undertaker and should have used some older match footage instead. Read on to see what fans are saying about this replay, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!