WWE Fans are Mixed Seeing Undertaker's Boneyard Match Replay on SmackDown
WWE fans don't know how to feel after seeing Friday Night SmackDown's tribute to The Undertaker meant that they would be re-airing the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. Following the release of the final episode in The Undertaker's The Last Ride documentary, it was surprisingly announced that Undertaker himself no longer has any plans to continue his in-ring work in the WWE. This meant that his Boneyard Match between him and AJ Styles serves as his last (for now anyway), and WWE used Friday Night SmackDown to celebrate that fact.
As a way to both fill in the time gaps left from all the taping struggles caused by the impact COVID-19 has had on WWE, and a way to celebrate Undertaker's career, WWE re-aired the Boneyard Match from Wrestlemania 36 in full -- with commercial breaks. Naturally, fans are mixed by this.
While some appreciate seeing the match again, others don't feel it's a proper send off for Undertaker and should have used some older match footage instead. Read on to see what fans are saying about this replay, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!
Commercial Breaks?!?!
A commercial break during the Boneyard match #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/tgMbedxg9W— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) June 27, 2020
A Good Match for Every Night?
Im fine with this kinda SD tonight under the current circumstances. And I can watch the boneyard match every night anyway..lol.— Kevin Castle (@KevZCastle) June 27, 2020
"Don't Need to See Something I Watched"
Like for real though, I can watch this shit on the @WWENetwork...I don't need to see something I watched less than 3 months ago...#BoneyardMatch@WWE #WWE#Smackdown#WrestleMania #WrestleMania36...— #TheLifestylesoftheRichandDavid(#TLRD) (@elafroameprking) June 27, 2020
"So Happy They're Showing the Boneyard Match Again"
So happy there showing the boneyard match again, this was honestly the best way Taker could of went out 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vzJDurFsHD— 𝙂𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙎𝙩𝙮𝙡𝙚𝙯 (@LegitStylez_) June 27, 2020
"Best Cinematic Match of 2020"
Boneyard Match for me is the best cinematic match of 2020 because it was the first and we didn't know what to expect out of it. And it was an incredible match. Perfect opponent for Taker and Styles. 🔥🔥🔥 #SmackDown— Drew McChamp ⚔🖤 (@RangerRFonYT) June 27, 2020
Despicable
Why did they pick the #BoneyardMatch. It just fucking happened and is still fresh. Play some older stuff. Obviously they're using #Undertaker as a filler because everyones sick. Despicable!! #SmackDown— Blah Blah (@DTA6667) June 27, 2020
Is This Truly "Good Sh*t"?
Vince and Bruce was like alright let’s not keep building up towards extreme rules let’s put on a 50+ minute boneyard match with commercial breaks #SmackDown
Vince: THAT’S SUCH GOOD SHIT!— Kenan (@justkenan_19) June 27, 2020
"Bring the Guy in at Least"
Seriously wtf?
Do I need to Watch that half-entertaining boneyard match and now with commercial breaks??#HellNo #SmackDown
Show me something worth watching already FFS!!!— Satadru Banerjee (@SatadruBanerje8) June 27, 2020
If you are celebrating the Undertaker then bring the guy in atleast!!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.