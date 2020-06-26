WWE Fans Don't Buy Undertaker's Retirement Announcement

Undertaker: The Last Ride is easily one of the greatest documentary series that the WWE has ever created, taking us into what are, apparently, the last years of the "phenom" Mark Calaway, and with the final episode seemingly revealing that 'Taker will be retiring, many fans of World Wrestling Entertainment are skeptical. This isn't the first time that Undertaker has stated that he would be ending his career in the wrestling ring, with even some episodes of Last Ride having Calaway thinking his career had come to an end, only to change course and jump back into the squared circle.

With 'Taker even stating that he might have to change his decision in the finale episode, should Vince need him, it definitely seems as if there still might be some gas in the tank when it comes to the Undertaker's wrestling career!

Do you think the Undertaker is really retired? Do you see him returning for the next Wrestlemania?