WWE Fans Don't Buy Undertaker's Retirement Announcement
Undertaker: The Last Ride is easily one of the greatest documentary series that the WWE has ever created, taking us into what are, apparently, the last years of the "phenom" Mark Calaway, and with the final episode seemingly revealing that 'Taker will be retiring, many fans of World Wrestling Entertainment are skeptical. This isn't the first time that Undertaker has stated that he would be ending his career in the wrestling ring, with even some episodes of Last Ride having Calaway thinking his career had come to an end, only to change course and jump back into the squared circle.
With 'Taker even stating that he might have to change his decision in the finale episode, should Vince need him, it definitely seems as if there still might be some gas in the tank when it comes to the Undertaker's wrestling career!
Do you think the Undertaker is really retired? Do you see him returning for the next Wrestlemania? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the WWE!
He Will Be Back
'Undertaker took retirement"
Me who know that he will come back again..💯— Paramanand Tripathi (@Paramanand772k) June 22, 2020
😬😬 pic.twitter.com/xMUi3k1ew0
Do We REALLY Think Vince Won't Make The Call?
Kind of funny that dirt sheets are saying BREAKING: UNDERTAKER RETIRES!
But they're not reporting his statement of if Vince is in a pinch he'll consider it.
In the documentary, several retirement attempts ended because of Vince texts/calls.
Hes not done, IMO lol— Toru Yano Fan Account (@ToruYanoFanAcct) June 21, 2020
One More Match
I hope he returns at next years Wrestlemania not to wrestle in the ring but to have a Swan song and actually have the crowed give him the send off he deserves. Have legends come out and give him a proper retirement infront of the fans.— Sparkles (@Nathan_sparkles) June 21, 2020
He's Retired...UNTIL
Seems like the Undertaker basically announced his retirement during the finale of The Last Ride.
...You know, Until Vince gives him a call for a match in Saudi and he does it and it stinks and he has to redeem himself and we see him at Mania next year.— SailorDodo⭐ (@SantoryuStar) June 21, 2020
More Than Brett Favre
The Undertaker has teased retirement more times than Brett Favre did https://t.co/Li6qQHJxXl— Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) June 21, 2020
The Fiend Awaits
@undertaker I call bullshit on you retirement. Let the fiend in! at Survivor Series.— emma stonemy goddess (@jonathanniemela) June 26, 2020
We've Been Down This Road Before
Not sold on these Undertaker retirement stories.
“Retirements” in wrestling are why I have trust issues.— 👊 SCJ Podcast 👊 (@sqcirjournal) June 25, 2020
Could It Be A Work?
Guys, I firmly believe that this Undertaker retirement is a work. The Boneyard Match was epic but don’t be surprised if him and AJ run it back at next year’s Mania in front of an audience.— Kris (Titus) (@titus757) June 25, 2020
