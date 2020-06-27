WWE SmackDown Stars Open The Show With Undertaker Tribute

WWE SmackDown took on a different feel this week as the show started out focused on the legend and career of The Undertaker. The broadcast started with a video package looking back at the career of the "Dead Man," and followed that up by announcing that during the final episode of The Last Ride, Taker announced that his Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania was his final match. While a large percentage of the audience certainly watched the episode on the WWE Network or saw the news online, there's also likely thousands of people who had no idea so this served as a good reminder.

We then went inside the WWE Performance Center where the SmackDown roster was out on the ramp. They chanted "Thank You Taker" in unison to open the show.

Check out a clip below.

This was followed by a complete re-airing of the Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36 this year between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. As of this writing, it is unclear if the entire show will be a tribute to The Undertaker or just portions of it. As things look right now, it appears to be a show-long ordeal.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.