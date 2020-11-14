WWE SmackDown: Chelsea Green Finally Debuts and Liv Morgan Joins Survivor Series Team

✖

WWE is still putting together the SmackDown Women's Team that will represent the blue brand at Survivor Series, and so far the team consists of Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott. Tonight it was Liv Morgan, Tamina, and Natalya battling it out for the chance to be the third member of the team, though at the last minute there was a new addition to the match. Adam Pierce was talking backstage and it was none other than Chelsea Green who stood next to him, finally making her SmackDown debut after leaving NXT months ago. The match would be turned into a Fatal 4-Way match, and the other competitors were not too happy about it.

That didn't stop everyone from charging right at Green, and early on it was Natalya who again looked like the most aggressive in the match. Tamina was hit outside early on to try and take her out of the match, but she eventually made her way back in. Green was knocked outside of the ring too, leaving just Liv and Natalya at one point, and this is where Liv started to really shine.

Live took down Natalya in style twice, and then when Tamina got back in the ring she was able to get around Tamina's power and send her face down to the mat. That paved the way for her to get the pin and the win, and it is Liv Morgan who is going to Survivor Series.

It's odd that Green would debut and lose, though she might have been a last-minute replacement for Zelina Vega, who is no longer with WWE. That all happened not too long before showdown, but it's unknown if that was the reason. In any case, it's good to see Green on SmackDown, and hopefully she gets a storyline and a feud soon.

Here's the official rundown on tonight's SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins have both agreed the make a matchup between them tonight the final chapter in their highly personal rivalry. Don't miss ​​​​​​The Final Chapter, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Rey Mysterio faces Seth Rollins in their Final Chapter

Apollo Crews vs Sami Zayn - Intercontinental Championship Match

Jey Uso vs Drew McIntyre

What have you thought of the show so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!