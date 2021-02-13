WWE SmackDown Elimination Chamber Participants Revealed

Just four days after it was revealed that Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber at the PPV of the same name, SmackDown opened with a tease that Roman Reigns would have to do the same thing with the Universal Championship. However, after a segment between Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Adam Pearce, the idea was changed to a Chamber match determining a number one contender who would then immediately face Reigns at the PPV in a championship match, on the same night. Heyman told Pearce that Reigns' contract says that he will defend his title at the PPV but that it doesn't say he will defend it inside the Chamber.

Pearce closed the opening segment by announcing that Jey Uso and Kevin Owens would be in the Chamber match. A series of matches were held on SmackDown to determine the four other competitors in SmackDown's Elimination Chamber match.

In the first qualifying match, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio faced Sami Zayn and "King" Baron Corbin. This was the fourth week in a row that Dominik and Corbin had wrestled on SmackDown, and the sixth straight week that Corbin had wrestled someone from the Mysterio family.

Corbin started working with Dominik on January 22nd and has wrestled him in some fashion in every week since. Three singles matches in a row and then tonight's tag. — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) February 13, 2021

In the end, Zayn pinned Dominik to qualify he and Corbin for the match.

In the main event, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro faced Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in the final qualifying bout. This match was won by Bryan and Cesaro, completing the field. Cesaro used the Swing on Ziggler, then got him to submit with the Sharpshooter.

After the match, all of the competitors ended up coming out to the ring and brawling. Corbin and Zayn were watching the match as it was ongoing at ringside. After the closing bell, Jey Uso ran out with a steel chair and Kevin Owens came out to hit a Stunner. He looked at the screen and told Reigns that he would see him soon.

The SmackDown Elimination Chamber match next Sunday will include: Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro.