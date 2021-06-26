WWE Hall of Famer Returns on SmackDown to Humiliate Roman Reigns

✖

Tonight Universal Champion Roman Reigns headed to the ring alongside Paul Heyman to address the stage of the Universal Championship after what happened at Hell in a Cell. Reigns went head to head against Rey Mysterio in the cell, and after a hard-fought match, it was Reigns standing tall, just like he did against Dominkk Mysterio the week before on SmackDown. The match was supposed to happen. atHell in a Cell but ended up happening on SmackDown, and Reigns was all smiles when the Roman sucks chants started. Heyman said the head of the table does not suck and then launched into a tirade.

"The Fiend got frightened," Heyman said. "Strowman got slaughtered. Kevin got KO'd. Edge and Daniel Bryan got pinned, stacked, emasculated, neutered at WrestleMania, and shipped off. Daniel Bryan was man enough to come back and he got shipped right back out. Cesaro got clobbered, then the Mysterios got launched, literally, figuratively, metaphorically, straight to hell, and their cell is watching Roman Reigns from their hospital beds."

"In less than a year Reigns has wiped out the entire division, so your Tribal Chief is going to have to change course a little bit here in something that's never been done on network television before," Heyman said.

Reigns then addressed that there is. no one left, but then familiar music hit and it was Edge returning to SmackDown. Edge then hit the ring and dismantled Reigns, bashing his face against the announce table outside. Reigns was able to counter with a Superman Punch, and then Reigns went outside to recover. He grabbed a chair and rolled back into the ring, and Edge hit a huge spear, knocking the chair away.

Edge then pushed Reigns' face onto the chair and went back out of the ring to grab another chair. He went in the ring but Jimmy Uso came out and interrupted. Jimmy grabbed Edge but Edge whipped him into the steel steps and then speared Jimmy through the barricade. He then got up and went back after Reigns, who was already by the entrance ramp. Edge kneeled in the middle of the ring and called out Reigns, saying "you wanted me. I'm right here!".

