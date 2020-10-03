WWE's Lince Dorado Reveals Epic Power Rangers Megazord Gear on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown featured a tag match between Baron Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Lince Dorado, Gran Metalic, and Matt Riddle (yeah we know completely random). Aside from having some amazing talent in the match, the battle was noteworthy for another unexpected reason thanks to Dorado, who finally revealed his amazing Power Rangers Megazord inspired ring gear, and it definitely deserves some kudos. The jacket features the trademark bulky shoulder pads and you can see several other elements in the chest and mask.

The classic red, blue, and yellow colors were all accounted for as well, and there's even some Dino Charge inspiration on the sides of the pants.

Dorado teased it previously on Instagram, and it more than delivered. You can check out the final product below.

We've seen some pretty sweet Power Rangers gear in the past, but this is easily one of the best, and now we kind of want to see Dorado take on some of the other Megazords in the future. Thunder Megazord anyone? That would look amazing.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Roman Reigns will be officially crowned Tribal Chief, Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy will battle in an Intercontinental Championship Match, and Kevin Owens comes to SmackDown for a special edition of "The KO Show" with Alexa Bliss."

Here is what's on deck:

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs Jeff Hardy

Kevin Owens Brings Alexa Bliss to The KO Show

Roman Reigns Crowned as Tribal Chief

