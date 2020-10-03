WWE SmackDown Fans Aren't Happy With Matt Riddle's New Hairstyle

Matt Riddle teamed up with Lucha House Party this week on SmackDown, but what fans were taking note of wasn't the match itself. It was Riddle's new hairstyle that was seemingly grabbing the headlines among WWE fans on social media. Prior to the match, Riddle was backstage doing a promo. Ya know, the whole "bro" every other word thing they have him doing currently. But from that moment, when Riddle's braids became visible, the tweets started hitting hard.

Now, for long time fans of the former MMA star, they weren't that surprised. Riddle has done his hair in braids before while he was part of the independent scene before joining WWE. However, there were nowhere near the amount of eye balls on him back then as there are now. So we can't blame the WWE Universe for taking note for the first time.

Here's some of the funniest takes we saw on Twitter during Riddle's match Friday night during WWE SmackDown.