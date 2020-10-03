WWE SmackDown Fans Aren't Happy With Matt Riddle's New Hairstyle
Matt Riddle teamed up with Lucha House Party this week on SmackDown, but what fans were taking note of wasn't the match itself. It was Riddle's new hairstyle that was seemingly grabbing the headlines among WWE fans on social media. Prior to the match, Riddle was backstage doing a promo. Ya know, the whole "bro" every other word thing they have him doing currently. But from that moment, when Riddle's braids became visible, the tweets started hitting hard.
Now, for long time fans of the former MMA star, they weren't that surprised. Riddle has done his hair in braids before while he was part of the independent scene before joining WWE. However, there were nowhere near the amount of eye balls on him back then as there are now. So we can't blame the WWE Universe for taking note for the first time.
Here's some of the funniest takes we saw on Twitter during Riddle's match Friday night during WWE SmackDown.
Yo, I'll Take A Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Bro
Matt Riddle tried pulling off the Wendy’s hairstyle. WHAT THE FUCK 😭💀 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Z4F0TBCwUF— 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕪 𝕕𝕖𝕤 🎃 • fan acc (@xReigningEmpire) October 3, 2020
Oh Yes He Is
Matt Riddle is really rocking cornrows #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bXya8Owi9m— The Dirk Diggler (@ChuckTaylor516) October 3, 2020
Oh Yeah?
MATT RIDDLE HAS CORNROW PIG TAILS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— ʍɛʀƈʏ ȶɦɛ ɮʊʐʐǟʀɖ (@MercyBuzzard13) October 3, 2020
Leave Riff Raff Outta This
Why Matt Riddle out here looking like Riff Raff?#SmackDown— 🔪David Voorhees 🔪 (@BlerdHumor) October 3, 2020
What's Better: The Braids or That Username?
MATT RIDDLE GOT BRAIDS LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/l3nLAr9epb— john cenas jorts • 🏳️🌈 (@pAYOdriver) October 3, 2020
Children Of The Corn
Why does Matt Riddle have corn rows?? Lmao #WWESmackdown— Kyle Vertoch (@VertochKyle) October 3, 2020