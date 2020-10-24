WWE SmackDown: JBL Orders Otis vs. Miz for the Money in the Bank Briefcase

✖

Tonight featured the Miz and Morrison attempting to snatch away the Money in the Bank briefcase, and that resulted in a Law and Otis segment. John Layfield sat as the judge over the case, and Miz got up first to deliver an opening segment, saying that Otis has hurt him physically and emotionally, and then gave a passionate speech before Otis got up to give his opening statement. Otis said "I think I deserve the money in the bank contract because I won the Money in the Bank ladder match. Thank you."

Miz then fired his legal council, and we took a break. When they returned, Rey Mysterio was on the stand and said Otis should be able to cash in that contract anytime he wants. He won straight up.

Asuka then came to the stand and no one could really understand her, but she was passionate.

Tucker then got on the stand and vouched for his partner. Miz then got permission to treat Tucker as a hostile witness, and after some words, Tucker went after Miz. They then took a short recess, and the verdict was to come.

The ruling looked clearly in Otis' favor, but Miz said he had one more piece of evidence. Simmons then picked up teh briefcase and Layfield looked inside, and a cash register sound went off. Layfield was quite happy, shut the case, and then said: "in light of the new evidence I have no recourse to find in favor of the plaintiff, The Miz."

He then ruled that Miz would face Otis at Hell In A Cell for the Money in the Bank Briefcase.

Following a vicious altercation between Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso last week on the season premiere of SmackDown, The Big Dog will reveal the consequences for what the Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match this Sunday. Don't miss Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FSI.

Here's tonight's lineup:

Law & Otis on SmackDown

Roman Reigns Reveals consequences for Hell in a Cell I Quit Match

