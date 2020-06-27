WWE's Nikki Cross Wins on SmackDown and Will Face Bayley at Extreme Rules

✖

Tonight's episode of SmackDown featured a Fatal 4-Way to decide who would challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and it featured Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and Lacey Evans. Sasha Banks and Bayley would come out and offer commentary ringside for the match, and it didn't take long for the match to hit overdrive. Early on all four stars got their shots in, and several pin attempts were broken up and saved at the last minute. Eventually, Bliss looked like she was in the driver's seat, but Brooke threw a wrench in those plans, followed by Cross knocking Brooke out of the ring. The 2 on 1 advantage of Bliss and Cross looked to put things in their favor, but Evans managed to avoid getting stomped and dished out some punishment of her own. That created the opportunity for Cross to get the win, and she will take on Bayley at Extreme Rules.

Evans had the win in her grasp when she took out Brooke, but Cross used that opportunity to come in for the rollup pin on Evans, and with the 1 2 3 it was Cross who came out the victor.

Bliss celebrated by Cross' side, and Cross will have a chance to strip Bayley Dos Straps of one of those belts in a few weeks. Cross and Bliss recently lost out on regaining the Women's Tag Team Championships to Banks and Bayley at Backlash, so this would be some welcome revenge for Cross if she could take Bayley's other Championship.

Bayley has had quite the reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, defending it with the help of Banks several times. It will be interesting to see if Bliss will accompany Cross to the ring to help even the odds and keep Banks out of the match, which could be just the thing Cross needs to take the belt and start her own run as Champion.

