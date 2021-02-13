WWE SmackDown Ratings: Numbers Down This Week (February 12th)

This week's WWE SmackDown overnight ratings and viewership figures are in and the show saw a decrease this week as compared to previous weeks. According to the numbers published to Showbuzz Daily, both of SmackDown's two hours came in below two million viewers for the first time in several weeks. The show averaged 1.884 million viewers based off of a first hour that did 1.905 million and a second hour that did 1.862 million. Final numbers will be released on Monday.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.50 demo rating. Last week's show did a 0.65 rating in that demo. That number tied SmackDown with several programs for third place on network television Friday night. They were topped by Shark Tank and 20/20.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown did a 0.30 which tied for first place across network television. Last week's show did a 0.34 when final numbers came out.

SmackDown was promoted over the return of Seth Rollins to WWE television this week. He appeared as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble a couple of weeks ago but had not appeared on regular television since November.

