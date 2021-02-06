WWE SmackDown Ratings Report (February 5th)

✖

This week's overnight WWE SmackDown ratings and viewership figures are in. According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.126 million viewers on Friday based off a first hour of 2.144 million and a second hour of 2.108 million viewers. If this number holds (final numbers will be out on Monday), it would be down from last week's show that averaged 2.304 million viewers. However, we'd expect the numbers to come up slightly when the final figures are released.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.60 rating this week in the overnights. This tied for second place among network competition on Friday night, losing to Shark Tank (0.70) which took the top spot. Last week's show did a 0.62 target demo rating when the final figures came in, so this week's show looks to be on pace with that broadcast.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown ranked eight place across network television on Friday. It was defeated by Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC.

SmackDown featured a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship between Big E, Sami Zayn, and Apollo Crews. It also had a show-long story between Roman Reigns and Edge, with Edge finally appearing in the main event segment. Bianca Belair also appeared on the show, having a face-off with Sasha Banks and Carmella.

What did you think of SmackDown on Friday night? Let us know in the comments section below. Additionally, you can give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE, and check out my weekly pro wrestling podcast, Top Rope Nation, while you're at it.