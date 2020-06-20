WWE SmackDown Ratings: This Week's Show Remains Steady

This week's WWE SmackDown on FOX ratings are in, and the show maintained similar numbers to what it drew last week. According to the overnights posted to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.089 million viewers across the show's two hours on Friday night. This comes from hour one drawing 2.147 million viewers and and hour two drawing 2.031 million viewers. Last week's broadcast averaged 2.065 million viewers, so when the final numbers come in on Monday, this week's audience will probably be pretty close to in line with what the show did last week.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown ranked sixth place on network television on Friday night. The show was defeated by Juneteenth: A Celebration, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and All Rise.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown pulled in a 0.50 rating. This number is equal to what last week's show did and roughly in line with every broadcast during the pandemic, as the show has fluctuated between a 0.60 and 0.50. Prior to the pandemic, the show was doing 0.70 and 0.80 ratings within the demo.

The 0.50 rating among the 18-49 age group tied for first place on network television on Friday night.

Within the 18-34 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.30 demo rating, which ranked first place across network television on Friday night. This number was identical to the 0.30 demo rating the show did last week among 18-34 year olds.

SmackDown was headlined by Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse making its return. The highlight of the broadcast was Matt Riddle making his debut in the opening segment (and defeating AJ Styles in the process).

What did you think of SmackDown on Friday night? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.