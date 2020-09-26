WWE SmackDown Ratings: Numbers Steady This Week Heading Into Clash

Following a large drop in the ratings last week, WWE SmackDown pretty much stayed even across the board this week. According to the overnights posted to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown this week averaged 2.032 million viewers, down slightly from 2.037 million last week. However, by the time final numbers are published on Monday, that figure will probably be slightly higher than last week's show. The numbers come from a first hour this week that drew 2.050 million and a second hour that drew 2.014 million. Two weeks ago, SmackDown averaged 2.329 million viewers, which was their most-watched show since April 10th.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown this week ranked fifth for the night on network television. The show was defeated by America's Funniest Home Videos, Greatest #AtHome Videos, 20/20, and Blue Bloods.

SmackDown saw its 18-49 age group demographic rating tick up on Friday, with this week's show coming in at a 0.55 (up from 0.50 last week). This was good for first place among network competition on Friday night.

The 18-34 age group ratings demo saw SmackDown draw a 0.30, tied for first place among network competition alongside the NHL and Love Island. This is the same 18-34 rating the show did last week.

This week's show was built around an opening segment that featured a triple threat match pitting Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, and Jeff Hardy just two days ahead of their Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash of Champions. There was also a match between Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans which saw Bliss continue her descent into becoming like The Fiend, and in the main event, after promoting it for earlier in the show, we saw Roman Reigns and Jey Uso come face to face in a memorable show-closing moment.