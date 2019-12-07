WWE SmackDown Ratings: Viewership Up Slightly This Week

This week’s WWE SmackDown ratings and viewership figures are in for Friday night’s broadcast and the news was a bit of a mixed bag for WWE.

The good news is that viewership was up this week compared to last week. Last week’s show was part of a holiday weekend in the United States, so a drop in numbers was expected. The December 6th broadcast drew an average of 2.446 million viewers across the show’s two hours, up from 2.336 million last week, according to the overnights published to Showbuzz Daily.

In the key ratings demographics, WWE’s numbers saw absolutely no increase this week. The show did a 0.70 rating among 18-49 year olds (identical to last week), as well as a 0.45 rating among 18-34 years (also identical to last week). The bad news is that both of these numbers are down compared to the show two weeks ago, which was the last time SmackDown aired a non-holiday weekend show.

However, the demographic ratings figures are relatively close to what the show has been doing since late October after the initial big numbers the show posted for its debut on October 4th (1.40 with 18-49 year olds and 1.00 with 18-34 year olds). By the third week on FOX, SmackDown settled in to the ratings levels that we have been seeing ever since, with most shows coming in between 0.70 and 0.85 with 18-49 year olds and 0.40 and 0.60 with 18-34 year olds.

SmackDown finished second for the night on cable among 18-49 year olds. The PAC 12 Championship college football game on ABC dominated the night there. In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown was the seventh most watched broadcast on network television for the night. The show went up against several mid-season finales that were airing across network television on Friday night.

For all the latest in the world of pro wrestling, stay tuned to ComicBook.com and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste.