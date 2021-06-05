WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Chews Out The Usos After Stunning Defeat

✖

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with the anticipated match between The Usos and Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and there was a lot on the line. Not only were the titles up for grabs, but The Usos' ongoing conflict with Roman Reigns would also be affected by their win or loss, and Reigns made that clear before the match. He asked Jimmy to acknowledge him but Jimmy did not, saying that's what he already did when Reigns tried to hurt his brother. Reigns said he understood calling your shot, as he does that, but he backs it up and told Jimmy they needed to back it up too.

Reigns then said good luck and that they needed to win, and then the match started. Early on The Usos looked a little off, with Dominik and Rey in control, but The Usos got into gear and started working on Rey, keeping him isolated from Dominik.

They got him outside of the ring and slammed him on the barricade, and then pulled him back in their corner and focused on his midsection and arm. Jimmy then locked him in a hold but Rey countered, and eventually got both Usos out of the ring.

He went for a signature dive but Jimmy caught him and slammed him into the announce table.

Things continued to go in the Usos favor, with both working on Dominik after Rey had been worn down outside of the ring. Rey would come back in a huge way, laying out both Usos, and that cleared the way for Dominik to get some momentum.

Jimmy would get back to the ring and go for a splash, but Dominik got his knees up and then managed to roll up Jimmy for the pin and the win. As the Mysterios celebrated the replay showed that Jimmy's shoulder was up, which should have broken the count, and as you might expect, The Usos were angry.

Reigns was also upset watching from the back, and when we returned from break we saw them talking to Reigns. They tried to explain but Reigns was livid and ripped into them. I wonder if we'll see him get revenge on the Mysterios later in the night.

