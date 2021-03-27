WWE Reveals Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan Triple Threat Match Happening at WrestleMania 37

✖

Adam Pearce came out to close out WWE SmackDown to make his decision regarding the match between Roman Reigns and Edge and if Daniel Bryan would get another shot at the Universal Championship. He was soon joined by Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso, and this followed the brief meeting Reigns had with Edge about getting this Bryan thing squashed. Reigns circled Pearce as we went to commercial break, and when we came back the crowd was chanting "you tapped out" to Reigns. He was clearly pissed about it, and then we had Edge make his way to the ring.

Bryan also joined the ring, and Pearce went to explaining why they would naturally not want to have the WrestleMania matches back to back or right after another. Pearce also said that Bryan is right that there is a double standard and that he did earn a rematch. He also said Reigns was right that he should only defend it once.

He then said at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship that the three of them would compete in a Triple Threat match, and Reigns was livid. Bryan and Edge then went right at each other, and Bryan dropkicked Edge, but Reigns superman punched Bryans and started hitting him with punches.

Jey Uso then gave Reigns a chair, but Edge speared him and then he speared Jey Uso, and he was raging. He then grabbed a chair and slammed it on Uso and Bryan, going back and forth, and SmackDown left with Edge putting their heads on top of chairs and then grabbing another chair but Uso interrupted. Edge slammed him again and then went after Bryan, but security intervened, though Edge just kept hitting them too.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

