WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and Edge Showdown Interrupted by... Sami Zayn?!

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with Edge coming out to the ring, and it didn't take long or Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso to head there as well. Reigns postured a bit as the "You Suck" chants rolled in and then told Edge "you don't have multiple to choose from because there's only 1, so you can pick a main-eventer or the main event". Edge then said, "you didn't see fear man. You saw a man playing you like a fiddle and you didn't even realize it."

Edge continued "A couple of weeks ago I saw you do something you haven't done, and that's lose your cool, and you realized you need me to be the main event of WrestleMania." Edge then said if he picks AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, or whoever and that's the main event.

Edge called Reigns a generational talent and said he respects him, but he said: "Roman you got too much too soon and you're cracking under the pressure." He then asked Reigns if he wanted him to focus on him and expose those cracks, and then asked for an answer, but Sami Zayn broke things up.

Zayn came out and was annoyed that he was disrespected by not just WWE but by these two huge stars. He then went off on both and said they weren't looking at the threat right in front of them. He talked about how WWE didn't want him in the Elimination Chamber but he got in anyway and that should worry them.

He said Reigns was looking at the champion of the people and that should worry him. He then had his cameramen come over to get his iconic shot to point at the WrestleMania sign, and as he pointed at it Jey Uso superkicked him and locked the mic out of his hand and his hat off apparently.

Reigns then handed his title to Heyman and walked up to Edge and whispered something in his ear. He backed away and Edge looked like he was considering whatever it was, and Reigns headed to the back.

Here's tonight's card:

Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro vs Jey Uso, Baron Corbin, and Sami Zayn

