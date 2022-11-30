WWE's Ronda Rousey Joins RAID: Shadow Legends as Playable Character

Ronda Rousey currently rules over WWE SmackDown as the SmackDown Women's Champion, and now she's looking to conquer the world of RAID: Shadow Legends. Today Plarium has announced that Rousey is entering RAID: Shadow Legends as a playable character, and you can add Rousey's Legendary Champion to your roster for free. Beginning today through February 28th, all players have to do is log into RAID: Shadow Legends for 7 straight days and they will have Rousey's Legendary Champion unlocked for use, and the designs look pretty slick. You can check out her Champion design up-close below and you can find the full trailer in the video below.

"We are thrilled to have one of the world's most renowned athletes join the ranks of RAID's Banner Lord Champions, a title she is already quite familiar with in her career," said Ronen Gross, VP of business development at Plarium. "Her love of gaming and natural gifts in mixed martial arts, judo, and wrestling made this partnership a perfect fit. As expected, her Ronda Champion will mete out punishment with fiery gauntlet fists, similar to her real-life counterpart, and will be a valuable addition to any team."

If you do miss out on the 7-day unlock window, you can still add Rousey to your roster through a special in-game event that ends on May 15th. Players can also receive in-game promo codes through February 28th that can unlock Rousey-related rewards. Rousey will debut her Champion in the next few weeks during a Facebook Gaming channel stream, and she couldn't be more thrilled to be recreated in the game.

(Photo: Plarium)

"As someone who loves games with strong female leads, it's exciting to actually become one," said Rousey. "I look forward to sharing my champion with the RAID fans on my channel and helping them level up their game using her unique skill sets."

Rousey joins over 700 Champions already featured in the game, and she will be playable in all game modes, including single-player campaign, Dungeons, the Arena, Faction Wars, Doom Tower, and Clan vs. Clan Tournaments. You can find the official description for RAID: Shadow Legends below.

"Teleria trembles. The shadow cast by the Dark Lord Siroth grows longer with each day. Only one hope stands in defiance: You. Answer the summons of the Arbiter to liberate the realm. Assemble an alliance of Champions and command them in arena battles, dungeon runs, clan boss fights, and story missions. Discover a sprawling, fully voiced story campaign through 12 striking locations intertwined with PvP gameplay, forming one of the most cohesive gaming experiences in the battle collection RPG genre.

(Photo: Plarium)

Start raiding today and experience exhilarating clan-centered cooperative play, unprecedented skill customization, and a mind-boggling range of strategy. May the Arbiter grant you victory!"

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download now on iOS and Android on mobile, and is also available on PC through the Microsoft Store and Plarium Play.

What do you think of Rouse's new RAID Champion? Let us know in the comments!