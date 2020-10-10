WWE SmackDown: Sasha Banks Gets Revenge On Bayley But Not The Championship

One week after the match was surprisingly announced, Sasha Banks took on Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship on Friday night. Earlier in the show, Banks was drafted to stay on the blue brand, which made people curious as to how this one would end up. Did this confirm a Banks championship victory? Would Bayley be headed to Raw?

They got off to a quick start, with Banks attacking Bayley during the introductions. The announcers said they didn't blame her based on the attack Bayley committed on her with the chair on her neck several weeks ago. Banks favored her neck throughout the match.

Banks locked in the Banks Statement fairly early, but Bayley got to the ropes to break it up. She then rolled to the outside and used a chair on Banks, hitting her in the stomach, as the referee called for the bell with a DQ finish.

Bayley then brought the chair into the ring, but Banks was able to come back and take the chair from Bayley. She attacked Bayley with the chair ruthlessly in the ring. She screamed "screw you Bayley!"

The finish seems to confirm a match between the two at Hell In A Cell, as has been rumored for many weeks.