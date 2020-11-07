WWE SmackDown: Seth Rollins Qualifies For Survivor Series Team

Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series is now nearly compete. Halfway through WWE SmackDown on Friday night, "King" Baron Corbin defeated Rey Mysterio to qualify for the team. Later, Seth Rollins wrestled Otis for a chance to join. This followed Rollins getting involved in the finish of the Mysterio vs. Corbin match, looking on from ringside as Rey wondered where his daughter Aalyah was. That distraction ended up costing Rey the match.

As Rollins and Otis wrestled, Aalyah, Rey, and Dominick Mysterio looked on. Otis, now sans Tucker (and the Money In The Bank briefcase) following the WWE Draft, did get in some of his trademark comedic spots but it was Murphy making a surprise appearance at the end that lead to the finish.

Murphy walked out on the ramp and as Otis was setting up the Caterpillar, he got up on the ring apron staring at Rollins. Otis charged at Murphy, allowing Rollins to attack him and hit the Stomp for the victory.

After the match, Murphy and Aalyah were shown backstage and she was furious with him for seemingly helping Rollins after everything that has happened with her family. Murphy tried to calm her down, telling her to "trust me" and see what develops. He told her this was for "the greater good."