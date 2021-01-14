Shinsuke Nakamura's Feud With Roman Reigns Doesn't Appear to Be Over

✖

Last week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura put on a Herculean effort in a No. 1 contender's gauntlet match, beating Rey Mysterio, King Corbin and Daniel Bryan before getting attacked by both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. "The Tribal Chief" was offended by Adam Pearce's comments earlier in the night, so he had Uso knock both Pearce and Nakamura out before placing the WWE official on top of the latter, making him the next challenger for Reigns' Universal Championship.

But if you thought Nakamura was out of the equation following the loss, think again. The former NXT Champion took to Twitter on Thursday to announce he'd be facing Uso in a singles match this Friday.

In the meantime, Pearce took to Twitter earlier in the day to openly campaign for Reigns to call off the match, given that he hasn't wrestled in six years.

"So Roman, this isn't the way I was hoping to appeal to you. But considering I can't get anybody to return my calls this week and tomorrow's Friday, this is kind of a last-ditch (attempt)," Pearce said while standing outside the WWE Performance Center. "You know that I think all this is ridiculous. What happened last week, everything that was said, putting me in a match against you at the Rumble. I'm not sure how all this came to be, but here we are. And here we are once again with me asking you, please end this game."

Should Nakamura get a crack at Reigns' title after Pearce? Let us know in the comments below!

Here's the updated card for the Royal Rumble, as of now: