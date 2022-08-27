WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Next Week Reveal Major Change to Butch

WWE SmackDown isn't live tonight, as WWE is taping two episodes back to back, so they are on a delay. Tonight's episode of SmackDown is currently winding down on TV, but for those who are in the building for the show, they are currently watching the taping for next week's episode. That's led to a few spoilers hitting social media, and @reigns_era shared a picture from the episode that shows Butch in some very familiar gear, and some are thinking that this could mean he is leaving the Butch persona and heading back to his Pete Dunne Bruiserweight persona.

As you can see in the image below, instead of the white tank, suspenders, and slacks, he is wearing what appears to be a black singlet and black boots, and his hair is down as well. This is a look very similar to his previous version seen on NXT before he moved to the main roster and was transformed into Butch.

It's not known if he's just getting similar gear or if this is the first step in him stepping back into his previous incarnation, but there are many who are hoping to see the old version of Dunne on SmackDown.

We'll have to wait and see if that happens or at least starts to happen next week, and if it does, it would be the latest move from Triple H regarding people he worked with in NXT. Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and most recently Johnny Gargano have all been re-signed and given fresh directions that are more in line with their successful runs in NXT, and perhaps this is the latest in that line.

What do you think WWE fans? Would you like to see Butch go back to his time as Pete Dunne in WWE? Let us know in the comments!