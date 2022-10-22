WWE SmackDown Reveals Steel Cage Match Set for Crown Jewel

One of the more surprising things to emerge from last week's episode of WWE SmackDown was the car crash that involved Karrion Kross, especially because as Kross was lying hurt by the car Drew McIntyre would attack him and beat him down even more. McIntyre would be pulled out of the way and wouldn't address the incident until tonight's SmackDown. In a backstage segment, McIntyre admitted that he let things get to him, and then he revealed that management did say they had to stay away from each other. He would then reveal that they would ultimately settle their differences in a Steel Cage match, and that would happen at Crown Jewel.

Kross hasn't yet addressed the match as a result of the car crash, but we'll likely hear from him sometime next week. The two have been feuding since Kross and Scarlett made their surprising returns to WWE, with Kross jumping McIntyre and delivering a beatdown that ended with McIntyre being slammed into the steel steps.

Kross and Scarlett would also threaten Roman Reigns a bit, but since that point, they haven't had a chance to try anything against The Bloodline. They have ambushed McIntyre on several occasions though, and even when McIntyre gets the tide to turn just a bit Kross finds a way to lock McIntyre down and almost knock him out with the Kross Jacket.

McIntyre would get some revenge ahead of the two's Strap match at Extreme Rules, but thanks to some pepper spray from Scarlett, Kross would walk away with the win. That resulted in last week's care incident, and it's still not known if McIntyre actually had anything to do with what happened or if he just capitalized on an unfortunate situation.

Here's the official updated card for Crown Jewel:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Logan Paul

Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) vs The Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damien Priest, and Dominik Mysterio)

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross

Crown Jewel will stream on Peacock at 12 PM EST on Saturday, November 5th.

Are you excited for Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!