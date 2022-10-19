WWE SmackDown Superstar Makes Awaited Return on NXT

WWE SmackDown has been quite entertaining over the past few weeks, with a number of returning stars and in some cases characters (looking at you LA Knight) in the mix. There has been one superstar that has not appeared on WWE TV for a while though, but the star would make his grand return on tonight's loaded episode of NXT. That would be Shinsuke Nakamura, and it turns out he was the mystery opponent that Tony D'Angelo told Stacks he would face last week. When the match was set to start, the lights went out, and then Nakamura's music hit and the crowd couldn't have been happier to see him.

D'Angelo is trying to get the best out of Stacks and show him the ropes while he's injured, and it looks like he had the pull to get the former Intercontinental Champion on NXT to face his right-hand man. Stacks would have several big moments throughout the match, but ultimately Nakamura's skill and experience won out, and he would take the win.

Stacks never gave up though, so this should be a good thing for D'Angelo to build on. After the match, D'Angelo told Stacks he was the cornerstone of the family and that he was indeed family, so things seem okay in the D'Angelo faction at the moment despite the loss.

Hopefully, this also means that we'll see Nakamura in the mix again on SmackDown, though we have been seeing some trades lately, so perhaps he'll show up on Raw instead. Whichever show he does appear on, with Triple H in charge of WWE Creative, this could be a perfect chance for another stellar run from the favorite.

Up next for NXT is Halloween Havoc, and you can find the full card below.

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs Alba Fyre

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Oro Mensah vs Wes Lee vs Von Wagner vs Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Apollo Crews vs Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Halloween Havoc streams on Peacock on October 22nd.

