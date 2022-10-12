WWE SmackDown Superstar Jumps to NXT and Aligns With Toxic Attraction

Tonight's WWE NXT was full of surprises, including a big appearance from a major WWE superstar, and she's aligned herself with Toxic Attraction. That would be SmackDown star and former SmackDown General Manager Sonya Deville, who revealed herself in the crowd when she attacked Alba Fyre. Fyre was taking on Jacy Jayne in a singles match but she was quickly outnumbered after Deville's attack. They then went full Shield and delivered a powerbomb to Alba that sent her through the announcer's table, which would be news enough, but it seems Deville is sticking around for a bit.

In a backstage interview with McKenzie Mitchell, Deville was asked why she came to NXT. Deville then said that while she and Mandy Rose have had their issues, they are still best friends, and so since Alba abducted Rose, she saw she was needed to step in and take the fight to Alba. Since Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are Rose's girls, they are Deville's girls as well.

"Now Mandy and I may have had our differences but she's still my best friend," Deville said. "And if Gigi and Jacy are her girls, then in turn they're my girls. Does that make sense? Now I don't know what Alba Fyre is thinking with her burning flaming bat or whatever the hell it's called, but I think she might have burned off a couple of her brain cells, because you can't just abduct the greatest Women's Champion in NXT and get away with it consequence free. You get that? You get that? That's why I'm here."

"Now why you're here. McKenzie. I need you to do something for me. I want you to go wait outside of medical, and when Alba comes out, I want you to tell her, that next week I'm going to be standing inside the ring waiting for her, but if she chooses to show up, she's not gonna make it to Halloween Havoc," Deville said.

Here's the current card for Halloween Havoc:

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Oro Mensah vs Wes Lee vs Von Wagner vs Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Halloween Havoc streams on Peacock on October 22nd.

