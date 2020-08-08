WWE's Stephanie McMahon Announces Triple Brand Battle Royal for Chance at Bayley's SmackDown Championship

✖

Bayley and Sasha Banks were celebrating their ownership of Championship gold backstage on tonight's SmackDown when they were called in for a conference call with none other than Stephanie McMahon. As you might imagine, they were pretty wary of what that would mean for them, especially after they got around her stipulation last time. They soon learned that she wasn't going to punish them or anything, but she was going to give the people they screwed over a chance for revenge. That's when she announced that next week they will have a triple brand battle royal on SmackDown, and the winner of that match will go on to battle Bayley at SummerSlam.

Sasha also got some bad news, as she will be facing Asuka once more for her Raw Women's Championship, but it's Bayley who should really be worried, as she's pissed off pretty much everyone across all three brands, which McMahon pointed out.

"And as for you Bayley, remember all those enemies you've been making across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT? Well, they will all have a chance for retribution when they compete next week in a triple brand battle royal, with the winner facing you for the Women's SmackDown Championship at SummerSlam," McMahon said.

“Now, 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩’𝙨 what’s best for business.

@StephMcMahon delivers a shock to @itsBayleyWWE and @SashaBanksWWE’s #SummerSlam plans! #SmackDown"

So, it looks like we'll see stars from Raw and NXT on next week's SmackDown, and a few names come to mind. On the NXT side, odds are we'll see Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox in the match, as it was Bayley and Sasha's dirty tricks that robbed them of the Tag Team Championships. We'll just have to wait and see?

