Report: Former WWE Backstage Producer Has Signed With AEW

News broke on Tuesday that former TNA Wrestling star and backstage producer Sonjay Dutt had quit his job at WWE several weeks prior, but it doesn't look like he stayed unemployed for long. PWInsider dropped a report on Wednesday shortly before this week's AEW Dynamite that Dutt was backstage at Daily's Place and has signed on as a full-time producer with the young promotion. Dutt has yet to comment on the move on social media.

AEW Dynamite returns to Wednesday nights after being pushed out by the NBA Playoffs for the past month. Here's what's been announced for tonight's show so far:

TNT Championship: Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

MJF vs. Sammy Guevara

Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero

Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo

Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans

While the Dutt signing isn't the same as signing an active wrestler to the roster, AEW has been criticized by some for picking up a lot of former WWE talent. Mark Henry, who signed on with the company as a commentator and backstage coach, promptly shut that down on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

"At some point, we have to address in this show, the haters," Henry said. "I love the fans. I love the people that really care, and are positive, and are willing to accept what they get from pro wrestling. But then again, we have the haters. I had to lean in when I said the haters because they are there, and they are in full force. I keep hearing this, 'Wow, the WWE is invading AEW. First they had Big Show, then they had Christian, now they have Mark Henry, and they're going to bring in more WWE guys, and they're going to put those guys in front of the AEW guys.'

"Whoever came up with that mentality is a moron," he continued. "Like guys, cut it out. The reason that you bring in those guys is AEW is a new company. You bring in people that have experience. If you have corporate America, let's just say we are corporate America, we're making tire irons. This is a random something. We're making spatulas. Are you going to let a guy who's been making spatulas for three years be the boss, or are you going to bring in somebody that's been making spatulas for 25 years? I've tried every form of metal that you can use to make a spatula. I've tried every form of plastic. We've done carbon fiber. We've done rubber. You've got to know what you're doing in order to give the best product."