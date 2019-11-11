WWE Starrcade 2019 Card Announced, Including Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz in a Steel Cage

WWE officially confirmed the card for the third annual Starrcade event, which is set to take place in Duluth, Georgia on Dec. 1. The show, which is a revival of WCW’s top annual event, will be headlined by a WWE Universal Championship match between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and The Miz inside of a Steel Cage. Wyatt made it clear on the latest Friday Night SmackDown that his next target is Daniel Bryan, but a televised title match with Miz could be an indicator that WWE wants to elevate “The A-Lister” back into the world championship picture. The show will also feature a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag match between The Kabuki Warriors, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Check out the full card in the list below. The event will take place at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz in a Steel Cage match for the WWE [sic] title

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

United States Championship: AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: New Day vs. The Revival

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (w/ Lana)

The Street Profits, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, Andrade and Zelina Vega were also announced for the show.

Starrcade 2000 was the final event under that famous name until WWE chose to revive it in 2017. The first show, which served as a house show, was headlined by AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at the famous Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 2018 edition partially aired on the WWE Network, featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championshp and AJ Styles and Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match.