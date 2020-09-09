WWE Releases Statement After Concussion Lawsuit Appeal Gets Dismissed

✖

News broke on Wednesday the Second Circuit Court of Appeals officially dismissed all of the cases surrounding CTE that had been filed against WWE, stretching back to October 2014 and involving more than 50 wrestlers. In each case, represented by KonstantineKyros, former WWE wrestlers claimed they had suffered physical and mental impairments from CTE while working with the company and that WWE had failed to protect them from the repeated head injuries that caused CTE.

The United States District Court of Connecticut had previously dismissed all of the lawsuits back in 2018 after it was ruled it could not be proven WWE had knowledge that concussions caused CTE.

WWE has since released a statement on the Court of Appeals' decision to Wrestling Inc., writing, "For nearly six years, WWE was subjected to stale and frivolous claims brought by Konstantine Kyros, whose misconduct triggered countless judicial opinions along the way. Today, the Second Circuit put an end to his pattern of baseless litigation, leaving open only the question of how much he must now pay to WWE as a sanction for his misconduct. We are grateful for the attention paid to these cases by the numerous federal judges who oversaw the litigation, and to the Second Circuit for its decision."

Kyros responded to the ruling via an email to the Associated Press, writing, "In its conclusory assertions the injured wrestlers find no justice having been literally denied a day in court. Per this mandate wrestlers have no rights, no rights to bring a lawsuit, no rights to help from WWE for CTE & head injuries, no rights as misclassified employees, no rights to a jury, and ironically no right to even appeal!"