Watch: Steve Austin Applauds Young WWE Fan Imitating His Entrance

Twitter user @Iceesis went viral in the pro wrestling community over the weekend when she shared photos and a video of her four-year-old brother, Mason, having a special WWE-themed birthday party. The party included a hand-made WWE entrance ramp, which Mason used to recreate Steve Austin's iconic theme (with water bottles swapped in for beer cans). By Tuesday morning the video was shared across multiple accounts and earned more than two million views. It even caught the attention of Austin himself.

"Oh Heck Yeah!!!" the WWE Hall of Famer wrote.

Happy 4th birthday to my brother Mason. So thankful mom brought you into this world and even more thankful that i get to call you my brother. I love you always!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7xKU2V0yaj — isis (@Iceesis) December 27, 2020

"The Texas Rattlesnake" only appeared on WWE television once this past year, hosting the somewhat awkward "Austin 3:16 Day" episode of Raw back in March. He recently admitted he got in an argument with Vince McMahon backstage prior to his segment with Byron Saxton and Becky Lynch.

"It was really strange and I wasn't happy with the creative because I wanted to sit down and maybe do an interview with Byron Saxton or something to talk about something that was a shoot," Austin told Pat McAfee. "Vince says, 'God damn, Steve, people are just gonna be in a bad way. Go out there and entertain them and do this promo.' I went back to his trailer three times. So, anyway, I ended up doing the promo, it sucked, it was hard."

Though he was the centerpiece of Monday Night Raw's "Raw Reunion" last year, Austin has not been advertised for next week's "Legends Night" special, which will feature a number of former stars and a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee.

The list of stars announced for the show includes Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson and Big Show. Jacquelyn, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Jeff Jarrett, Mickie James, Jimmy Hart, Carlito, Ivory, The Boogeyman, Mark Henry, IRS, Alicia Fox, Hillbilly Jim, Melina and Michael P.S. Hayes were also shown but not named in the advertising.