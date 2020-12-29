Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee WWE Championship Match Booked for WWE Raw Legend's Night

✖

For the first time since getting called up to the main roster, Keith Lee will get his first chance to become a world champion during the Jan. 4 episode of Monday Night Raw. Lee defeated Sheamus in the opening match of this week's Raw, earning a shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship during Raw "Legends Night." Sheamus kicked off the match by blinding Lee with two Brogue Kicks, but "The Limitless One" eventually powered back and put the former champ away with a Spirit Bomb.

Lee has been in the mix with McIntyre ever since he arrived on Raw, but consistently came up short of earning a title shot during his first few months.

On top of the title match, the show will feature cameos from a long list of former WWE stars. The list of stars includes Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Beth Phoenix, Torrie Wilson and Big Show. Jacquelyn, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Jeff Jarrett, Mickie James, Jimmy Hart, Carlito, Ivory, The Boogeyman, Mark Henry, IRS, Alicia Fox, Hillbilly Jim, Melina and Michael P.S. Hayes were also shown but not named in the advertising.