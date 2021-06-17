Two WWE Legends Plead With Vince McMahon to Push Cesaro

✖

Cesaro had his first real taste of WWE's main event scene last month when he challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. He was immediately pushed back down the card after the loss to continue his feud with Seth Rollins, but fans and wrestlers alike are hoping that he's given a legitimate push in the near future. As part of a special preview for their Broken Skull Sessions episode on Sunday, WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and "Stoen Cold" Steve Austin gave their thoughts on various current WWE stars. When the subject of "The Swiss Superman" came up, Foley looked directly into the camera to plead with Vince McMahon.

"Can I talk to the camera? Vince, please... you [Austin] started in '88 or '89? 60 years of experience, we know a little something. We both proved Vince wrong, right? He had us set for this level and I'd say we exceeded that level. Trust us and give him the chance. Let him prove... I'll get down on my knees, and I'll beg... Vince, please. All we're saying is give Cesaro a chance. I just believe in that guy wholeheartedly. Give him a chance."

"Give him a chance, give him a gimmick, just put on a rocket ship on his back, no telling what the kid can do," Austin added.

The former United States and tag team champion talked about how much the Universal title match meant to him during an interview with ComicBook.

"It means the world to me. It means that hard work pays off and it means that all the pain and sacrifice was worth it, and that... It doesn't mean that I will stop working less hard, by the way. It sounds like, 'Oh, you'll reach the goal. Now just go eat some cake.' But to me, it's kind of looking back and all the sleepless nights or doubts that I had, they were not justified. I'm challenging for the universal title this Sunday. And I feel like there's a lot of people that came on that journey with me, and because it took so long, it means so much more," Cesaro said.

"And if you would've told me that, and certain people did tell me that, when I just started in WWE, it was a year into it, and they were like, 'Oh for you, it will take a while, but you'll get there but it just... It takes a while.' You don't want to hear that. Whatever you're like, 'Oh, what about this guy who just walks in and gets a title shot?' But now I feel people can relate to that and that makes it so much more special," he added.