Goldberg's WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam Was His Longest in Years

Goldberg might have lost his Summerslam match for the WWE Championship, but he still had his longest match in years. Goldberg's unsuccessful title challenge against Bobby Lashley ran for seven minutes and ten seconds, which is his longest match since his bout against the Undertaker at the Super Showdown in 2019. Unfortunately, Goldberg came up short in the match, losing due to injury stoppage after hurting his knee during the match. Afterwards, he ate a spear by Lashley before his son got put in the Hurt Lock while running into the ring.

Goldberg's matches have never been long affairs, as he's known for putting on intense (but short) matches. During his unforgettable win streak at WCW, Goldberg's matches were usually some combination of a jackhammer, a spear, and a pin. Even his more recent matches at the WWE have been relatively brief. One exception to that was the Super Showdown match, which was widely considered to be a dud. During that match, Goldberg got off two spears on the Undertaker before busting his head open on a ring post and eventually getting chokeslammed for the loss.

Between Goldberg's knee injury and his son getting knocked out by Lashley, the table seems to be set for Goldberg to have one last match. Goldberg has lost as much as he's run during his most recent WWE run, and they certainly seem to be setting Goldberg up for a retirement match with his most recent defeat at Lashley's hands.

