WWE SummerSlam: Fans Distracted By Fan Dressed as The Joker
WWE tried to bring a surprise twist to the Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin match on Saturday night during SummerSlam, only for fans to get distracted by someone in the front jow dressed as The Joker. Before Corbin could make it to the ring, a male choir suddenly appeared chanting "Bum Ass Corbin" before signing the melody to McAfee's new entrance music. But every time the camera had Corbin looking at the choir, the Joker fan kept stealing the spotlight. Check out some of the reactions below.
WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sept. 3 with the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales. It will mark WWE's first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.
Me when I saw that creepy ass joker looking dude tryin to fight Corbin wtf is that thing #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/J0nEDtmcjL— THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) July 31, 2022
I really want to enjoy that choir jeering Corbin during his entrance but THAT JOKER is too good 😂 #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/9ioCbMejOv— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) July 31, 2022
Between this choir and that Joker in the crowd I’m already very entertained and the match hasn’t even started yet! 😆 #SummerSlam— Candace Cordelia (@CandaceCordelia) July 31, 2022
The Joker needs watching— Wrestling Memes (@Wrestling_Memes) July 31, 2022
Somebody stop giving that guy dressed as the Joker energy drinks. He's had enough. #SummerSlam— "Doc" Chris Mueller (@BR_Doctor) July 31, 2022
That Joker in the crowd is really trying to get Corbin's attention lol #SummerSlam— Phil Lindsey 👑♟ (@PhilDL616) July 31, 2022
The Joker is going wild!@WWE #SummerSlam #WWESummerSlampic.twitter.com/iTTJ3EWRq8— Duke Silver (@BrandonSalmon) July 31, 2022