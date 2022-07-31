WWE SummerSlam: Fans Distracted By Fan Dressed as The Joker

WWE tried to bring a surprise twist to the Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin match on Saturday night during SummerSlam, only for fans to get distracted by someone in the front jow dressed as The Joker. Before Corbin could make it to the ring, a male choir suddenly appeared chanting "Bum Ass Corbin" before signing the melody to McAfee's new entrance music. But every time the camera had Corbin looking at the choir, the Joker fan kept stealing the spotlight. Check out some of the reactions below.

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sept. 3 with the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales. It will mark WWE's first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.