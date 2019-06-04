WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Start Time, How to Watch

WWE’s next event, Super ShowDown, takes place this Friday at the King Saud International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Because of differences in timezones, the show will start at 2p.m. Eastern and will run for roughly four hours. WWE fans will be able to watch the show in its entirety on the WWE Network.

Like the previous two WWE events in Saudi Arabia, the show comes with a bit of controversy. The event will once again not feature any female wrestlers because of the country’s laws regarding women, and will not feature John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Aleister Black all for a variety of reasons.

Roman Reigns defended WWE’s ongoing deal with the country’s general sports authority in a recent interview with Newsweek.

“It gets a lot of mixed and negative reactions, ” Reigns said. “The bottom line for me is, if we’re going to help promote change, if we’re going to set out to make an impact than I have to be a part of it. I’m not going to sit on the sideline and talk about how we can get there. I want to be a part of the action. I look at it as being a part of the solution while still respecting cultures, but it’s a big world and I want to experience all of it. So if we can help make a positive impact that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to put smiles on everyone’s faces. We don’t discriminate, that’s our goal to help and promote positivity and take that to every inch of the world.”

The nine-card match will be headlined by Goldberg vs. The Undertaker in a bout that has never happened before. Other bouts on the card include Triple H vs. Randy Orton, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler, Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Andrade, Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon, Lars Sullivan vs. the Lucha House Party and a 50-man battle royal that will reportedly feature wrestlers from the main roster as well as NXT.

Brock Lesnar has also been announced for the show, but he hasn’t been booked for an official match. On Monday he viciously attacked Seth Rollins and had the opportunity to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but instead told his advocate Paul Heyman that he planned on waiting until Friday to use the briefcase.