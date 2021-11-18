WWE SuperCard Reveals New Mode, Tiers, and Cards for Season 8

WWE SuperCard is delivering a brand new season of content, and with the introduction of season 8, that includes an all-new game mode to throw down in. The new mode is Survivor, which has players attempting. tobe the sole survivor in a winner takes all tournament with up to 10 other live players. You’ll use a closed pack of cards dealt at random, and at the start of every match, players trade one of their cards to their opponent to add another layer of chaos. That’s not all though, as players will have three new card tiers, new WWE superstars, and more upgrades.

The three new card tiers are Mire, Maelstrom, and Valhalla, and will unlock as players advance in tiers. The new tiers will include a variety of new superstars in the game, including Rick Boogs, Afa and Sika, Julius and Brutus Creed, Mansoor, Molly Holly, and more.

Season 8 will also include several new upgrades to the core gameplay, including Champion’s Boost, Pack Battle rewards, and Manager Cards. Champion’s Boost is a new stat modifier that will correlate to what’s happening in the real world, as it will automatically apply a boost to a Superstar’s card after winning a WWE title in real life.

That means recently Mandy Rose cards would have received one such boost after she won the NXT Women’s Championship, and Big E would have a boost after he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the WWE Champion.

The Pack Battle reward is a free pack available each week that offers increased rewards depending on the number of days you’ve logged into the game consecutively. There is already a tiered login bonus reward system, but this adds even more motivation to keep logging in.

As for Manager Cards, decks now have the ability to utilize three support cards, including two single-use support cards and one Manager card. The Manager cards are automatically activated and their effects are active when a player starts a match with one equipped. This is a welcome change, as Managers are just one of many Support cards in the game, but you can still only equip two cards. Now you’ll be able to have a dedicated Manager card at all times.

WWE SuperCard is available on iOS and Android devices.

What do you think of SuperCard season 8? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!