WWE Superstar Joins Season 2 Cast of Big Sky

WWE superstars are no stranger to television, but one of the stars of Friday Night SmackDown is jumping into the world of ABC’s Big Sky, and will be making their debut in the series in season 2. That superstar is The Maharaja Jinder Mahal, who announced he is joining the season 2 cast on Twitter. Mahal will be playing the role of Dhruv starting tomorrow night and every Thursday at 9 PM CST on ABC from here on out. In fact, he even shared an image of himself in the role to give fans a first look, which you can check out below.

Mahal shared the image with the caption “The Maharaja has joined the cast of @BigSkyABC season 2 as Dhruv. Starting Tomorrow and every Thurs at 10/9C PM on @ABCNetwork and @hulu. #bigskyabc”

While Mahal has been on television quite a bit over the years for WWE, this seems to be the first time he’s starred in a television project outside of WWE. He’s looking sharp in a slick suit, tie, and scarf combo outside of a building in the image, though we don’t know anything else about his character just yet.

The good news is we don’t have to wait much longer to find out, as he’ll make his debut on Big Sky tomorrow night. For those unfamiliar with Big Sky, it follows two private detectives named Cassie and Jenny who team up once again to solve a case involving a car wreck. Things start to become clear that there is far more to this than just an unfortunate accident, and things continue to spiral from there. You can find the official description for Big Sky below.

“Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, and they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.”

As for Mahal’s WWE storylines, he is currently teamed up with Shanky as they take shots at SmackDown’s newest group Hit Row, and we’ll most likely eventually see them against each other in the ring.