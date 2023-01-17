Veteran WWE Superstar Undergoes Second Surgery

While WWE has a relatively healthy roster at the moment, the injury bug is still affecting some of its superstars. R-Truth has been out of action since this past November, when he tore his quad in a singles match with Grayson Waller on NXT. The torn quad occurred when Truth when for a tope suicida but clipped his leg on the top rope, resulting in him flipping over sooner than anticipated, which then lead to a rough landing. Truth immediately tended to his left thigh and the match was called off altogether shortly after. The multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion underwent surgery for the torn quad on November 8th, 2022.

That surgery set him on the road to recovery, but a recent discovery has stalled Truth's progress. Speaking on a recent livestream, Truth revealed that he had a second surgery due to an infection.

"Yeah, I'm going back to WWE. I just got to heal up. I had to have two surgeries," Truth said. "A lot of people don't know that. I caught an infection, so I had to have another surgery. So that set me back. Y'all know me, I'm coming back probably sooner than y'all think."

Truth's optimism is consistent with his previous update ahead of his first surgery, where he also emphasized that he will be back in the squared circle sooner than later.

"First off, I wanna thank each and every one of y'all for your concerns, your goodwills, your prayers, your support," Truth said in November 2022. "Yes unfortunately, I got hurt. I hit that kryptonite. I did tear my quad tendon and I'm at surgery now as we speak. I'll be going in so yeah. It is what it is. I'll be back. I wanna thank you. I'll be back before y'all knew. Alright, peace."

Before his injury, Truth was making NXT his home turf. He made an appearance at the first NXT TV episode following NXT Halloween Havoc to set up a program with Waller, which led to their singles match the following week. Even though his white and gold run was short lived, Truth noted in his latest update that he's looking forward to going back to the NXT arena once he's healed up.

