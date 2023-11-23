WWE Survivor Series 2023: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

WWE's final premium live event of the year goes down on Saturday, November 25th.

WWE's Thanksgiving weekend tradition continues. WWE Survivor Series has long been championed as one of the sports-entertainment giant's "big four" premium live events. While many have shunned the show over the years for being weaker than its WWE Royal Rumble, WWE WrestleMania, and WWE SummerSlam counterparts, WWE Survivor Series received significant facelift last year when it hosted WWE's first main roster War Games matches. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque told ComicBook.com that this stipulation would not necessarily be married to WWE Survivor Series, noting that the double steel cages would be brought out when a storyline warrants them.

And just as it happens, this year's WWE Survivor Series has two feuds that necessitate War Games.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Start Time, How to Watch

(Photo: WWE)

WWE Survivor Series goes down this Saturday, November 25th at 8 PM ET, streaming live on Peacock. The festivities begin an hour earlier at 7 PM ET with a pre-show on WWE's social channels. While WWE's pre-shows rarely host matches these days, WWE Crown Jewel did end that drought by having Sami Zayn battle JD McDonagh on the kickoff.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Card

War Games: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre War Games: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane)

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane) WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

Gunther (c) vs. The Miz WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark Carlito vs. Santos Escobar



WWE Survivor Series 2023 Betting Odds

The margins in the two War Games matches are slim.

The Cody Rhodes-led squad (-500) is favored to defeat The Judgment Day (+300) while Damage CTRL's -180 odds are much narrower against the slight underdog team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Shotzi, who sit at +130 (via: BetOnline).

WWE Survivor Series looks to be a good night for titleholders. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley are both massive favorites to retain their prizes against their challengers, sitting at -5000 and -3000, respectively.

In the first contest of the brewing Latino World Order in-fighting, Santos Escobar holds -1000 odds to beat Carlito (+500).

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live coverage of WWE Survivor Series.