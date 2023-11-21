Damage CTRL Invades WWE RAW for Clash Ahead of Survivor Series

Ahead of the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series this weekend, the women couldn't wait until Saturday to get their hands on each other.

On the Survivor Series go-home episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch and Xia Li fought a hard contest with NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyrie in the crowd. Soon after Lynch won the match with a Manhandle Slam, Damage CTRL invades RAW in an attempt to catch the former seven-time champion off guard. Lynch came prepared as well because soon after Charlotte Flair and Shotzi stopped them in their tracks as Bianca Belair came to the aid as the leader of her team. The groups then engaged in a chaotic battle, further adding to the excitement of their big match this weekend.

On SmackDown last week, Belair and her team were desperate to find a fifth member because Damage CTRL kept attacking anyone that tried to join their opponents side. Eventually, Flair would declare she had to make a "phone call" going on to phone one of her former four horsewomen, Becky Lynch. Lynch would then ignore the calls from her former best friend but soon enough she reluctantly answers to see what she wants. Flair uses her gifts of persuasion to somehow win Lynch over, agreeing to join them at Survivor Series. This weekend's WarGames match marks the first time the two decorated champions will be on the same side since 2021. On the same episode, Asuka allied herself with Damage CTRL when Bayley got on her knees and presented her with a Damage CTRL t-shirt, celebrating with the group.

WWE recently revealed a collaboration with chip brand Ruffles that allows fans a unique opportunity to vote in a poll to determine which team (Damage CTRL or Team Bianca) will get the advantage of entering WarGames first.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Card:

Men's WarGames : Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh) vs. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn

: Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh) vs. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn Women's WarGames : Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka) vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi

: Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka) vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi Women's World Championship : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

Survivor Series takes place on Nov. 25 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena. The Premium Live Event will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else.