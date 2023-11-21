Gunther and The Miz Come Face-to-Face on WWE RAW Before Survivor Series Title Match

Ahead of their match at Survivor Series this weekend, the Intercontinental Champion Gunther and The Miz met face-to-face on Monday Night RAW.

Miz makes it known right off the bat that he doesn't appreciate Gunther's lack of respect toward him. Gunther doesn't respect him because he's an entertainer but that only irritates Miz even more. He looked up to wrestlers like "Macho Man" Randy Savage when he was younger and that him being an "entertainer" helped elevate the Intercontinental title when he was holding it.

"Little Mike Mizanin. Some little weirdo that got bullied in high school because he idolized all those heroes that you just named," Gunther teased. "And when you graduated high school, you pursued a career to become a WWE Superstar and you finally get to meet all of your heroes. They bullied you to make you understand you do not belong in this sport," he continued. "It's the truth. So, here we are. 20 years later and things haven't changed. You still do not belong in this sport. You still do not belong in my ring. The only place you belong is behind that guardrail over there will all those other weirdos that are just like you."

Gunther punches the eight-time Intercontinental Champion and pushes him around to provoke a reaction. Miz is clearly reluctant to fight back but he quickly decides he's had enough and starts firing back with punches of his own. Gunther eventually gets him down on his knees as he attempts a chokehold but Miz plays possum, firing off some offense of his own by kicking his leg backward and issuing a low blow to the champion instead. In classic Miz fashion, while Gunther is clutching himself, he stands up to straighten out his suit. He then stalks Gunther around the ring as the crowd cheers and he lays him out with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz grabs the Intercontinental Championship and holds it high above Gunther and the ring.

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for a record breaking 529 days and counting, making him the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history. In September, Gunther officially passed The Honky Tonk Man's record of 454 days. As aforementioned, Miz is an eight-time Intercontinental champion, with his most recent reign being in 2018, where he defeated Roman Reigns that January but lost it in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 34.