WWE Survivor Series: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi Defeat Damage CTRL in Wild Women's War Games Match

WWE's Survivor Series WarGames got things started with the first of two WarGames matches, beginning with the Women's WarGames match. It would be Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka taking on the new alliance of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch, and it was announced shortly before the event that Belair, Shotzi, Flair, and Lynch would have the advantage. They'd need it too, because all throughout the match Damage CTRL would pull out all the stops, including a bonkers drive from the top of the cage by SKY and a host of weapons from the rest of the team. Bayley would then go on a string of pin defenses for her team, and would even get in the way of a spear to Kairi, but she couldn't kick out after being slammed through a table, and the face team got the win.

Becky and Bayley would kick things off in the ring for their teams, and the bad blood between the two quickly surfaced. Lynch was aggressive and looking to slam Bayley into the side of the cage at every turn, but Bayley would keep her from building a ton of momentum throughout their time in the ring. Lynch went on a tear, hitting Bayley with multiple drop kicks into the cage, but then Dakota Kai played a role in helping Bayley, putting a Kendo Stick through the cage to help out her Damage CTRL teammate.

Then it was Shotzi's turn to hit the ring, and despite being held off for a minute by Bayley, Shotzi eventually slammed the door in her face and brought in a host of chairs. Shotzi put those to immediate use and leaped off of one to slam into Bayley, and then dove through the ropes of both rings to slam into Bayley. Bayley was then cornered, as Shotzi had a chair and Becky had a kendo stick, and they chased Bayley all the way up the cage wall.

They caught up to Bayley and knocked her to the mat, and they waited for Bayley to get up before knocking her back down. Then it was time for SKY to move into the ring, and she was the most experienced of her team, as this was her fifth WarGames. SKY grabbed a chain and went to work on Shotzii and then on Lynch, but Lynch pulled it from her. SKY knocked Lynch down and then dropkicked both Shotz and Lynch as Bayley recovered. SKY kept up the momentum, hitting double knees on both members of the opposing team.

SKY gave Bayley a trash can but Lynch interrupted the plan. A fight took place on the turnbuckle and then SKY and Bayley hit Lynch with a superplex. SKY and Bayley turned their attention to Shotzi, and they tried to superplex her as well. That's when Belair headed to the ring, keeping Damage CTRL from hitting Shotzi. Belair had two braids and leveled SKY and Bayley with them. Then Belair sent SKY into the trash can and hit Bayley with a spine buster. Belair went after SKY with punches but Bayley helped break it up. SKY and Bayley grabbed Belair's braids but she was able to counter and suplex them both.

Shotzi and Lynch then went up top and they knocked Bayley and SKY down with a splash and a leg drop. It was Team Damage CTRL's turn to send someone in, and it was Kairi Sane. Kairi waited a second to go in and grabbed something from underneath, which was a massive trash can lid. She hit Shotzi with it and then knocked Lynch away before colliding with Belair. Damage CTRL was back on top, sticking chairs on Shotzi and then SKY launched Kairi into an Elbow Drop on top of them.

Belair then picked up Kairi and tossed her over the ring ropes into her teammates, and then it was time for Charlotte Flair to enter the nix. This is Flair's first WarGames, but she took to it pretty quickly, slamming SKY into the side of the cage. Bayley and Kairi went after Flair, but Flair was able to land on her feet and knock them down. Flair and Lynch came face-to-face and had a staredown, but were interrupted by Kairi and SKY. Flair lifted SKY on her shoulders and got to the top rope, but SKY was trying to get away. SKY knocked Flair down and then put a chain down to Kai, who attached it to a trash can to lift it up into the cage.

Then SKY took the trash can and put herself in it before launching into everyone else below, and she took everybody out. It was then Asuka's turn to head into the ring, and she grabbed multiple Kendo Sticks and threw them into the ring before grabbing a table, and Kai helped her get it into the ring. With everyone in the ring, the match officially began.

Damage CTRL had weapons for days and was beating down the face team. SKY then put a chain around Lynch and Belair, tieing them together and then hitting dropkicks all at the same time. Damage CTRL put a trash can over Becky and used her as a drum before dropkicking her inside of it, and then Asuka spit the mist in Shot's face. Lynch was able to kick out of the pin by Asuka though, so the team was still alive.

Damage CTRL set up a table on the other side of the ring while SKY kept the team down by using the Kendo Stick. Then they started picking up Belair, Flair, and Lynch, getting Flair up in the corner. Lynch and Belair came to her aid though and slammed them down, and Flair then went up to the top of the cage. Flair hit a moonsault and hit everyone, covering Bayley for the pin but Bayley kicked out. Lynch and Flair then teamed up and hit SKY with a vertical suplex, and they did the same to Kairi Sane.

Lynch and Flair came face to face again and hugged it out, but Asuka and SKY tried to break it up, only to get locked in submissions. Kairi went up top and so did Kairi, trying to break those moves up. Lynch was able to get Kairi in an arm-bar but Bayley broke it up, and Shtozi was back on her feet to dropkick Asuka off of Belair's shoulders, though Bayley saved the pin again.

Shotzi dodged the mist from Asuka and Belair sprayed a fire extinguisher on her, and then later Shotzi got hit with the trash can lid. Flair lined up Kairi for a spear but Bayley got in the way took it for her. Belair had Bayley up high and hit the KOD, and the face team had a table set up. Lynch then slammed Bayley through the table and got the pin and the win.

Survivor Series WarGames:

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs The Miz

Men's WarGames Match: Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jet Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka)

Dragon Lee vs Santos Escobar

What have you thought of Survivor Series WarGames so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!