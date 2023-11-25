Cody Rhodes Shares First Look at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Gear

Ahead of the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series, one of the participants, Cody Rhodes, shared the first look at his gear for the big match.

Rhodes' gear was designed by legendary seamstress Sandra Gray who retired earlier this year after working in the industry for decades creating designs for wrestlers in WWE, AEW, and WCW. Gray has been making Rhodes' gear for years but this gear is different. Rhodes will compete in his first ever WarGames match, a match that his father Dusty Rhodes had a hand in creating. In AEW, he came close to taking part in The Elite vs. The Inner Circle at Blood and Guts, AEW's response to WarGames. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the match never ended up happening.

With this being such a meaningful match to Rhodes and his family, the design resembles his usual blinged out red, white, and blue tights and cape but with a twist. The updated tights feature camouflage accents and his cape and boots where Rhodes' usual Nightmare Family skull emblem lay has been replaced with camouflage skulls. Rhodes also revealed a custom camouflage weight belt with the War Games logo on it that will be for sale at the event. "I had [it] just made for me but then we went ahead and made a bunch more to sell, actually, in Allstate Arena tonight," Rhodes said in a TikTok video. "We have the biggest crowd in the history of WWE at Allstate Arena. A bunch of these [are] autographed and ready to rock."

Rhodes will team up with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, his former WWE Tag Team Champion partner Jey Uso, Randy Orton who is returning off of a back injury, and Sami Zayn. They will face The Judgment Day (WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) as well as Drew McIntyre.

Survivor Series: WarGames Card:

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Zoey Stark

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Zoey Stark Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs The Miz

Gunther (c) vs The Miz Men's WarGames Match: Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton

Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton Women's WarGames Match: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch

Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch Dragon Lee vs Santos Escobar

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames airs live on Peacock tonight, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. EST. It will stream live on the WWE Network everywhere else.