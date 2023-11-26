WWE Survivor Series: IO Sky Leaps From Top of WarGames Cage Inside a Trash Can (Watch)

IO Sky got into a trash can and leapt from the top of the WarGames cage during the Women's WarGames match, and it was only the start of the wild moments and spots that fans saw before it all came to an end. Ever since it was announced that Damage CTRL would be involved in the Women's WarGames match during WWE Survivor Series this year, fans were very excited to see what would be coming from IO Sky, considering that this was her fifth WarGames match in her WWE career and her most important one yet as she walked in as the WWE Women's Champion.

IO Sky then took fans' hopes for what's become an annual spot of her getting into a trash can and turning herself into a weapon even further this year as she got into one and jumped off the top of the WarGames cage itself. First it took Dakota Kai's help from the outside as IO sent down a chain while Dakota hooked up the trash can so that IO could lift it up to where she was on the top. The rest was history as she soon put it on and jumped right off the top of the cage. Check it out in action below.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Match Card and Results

This is only one of the big moments from the Women's WarGames match overall as both Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair's team gave it their all and led to some even bigger moments before it all came to an end with Damage CTRL taking the loss at the end of the day despite IO's efforts.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2023 is now going on live at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, and you can check it out now streaming on Peacock. The match card and results so far break down as such:

Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Men's WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton vs. Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre

What did you think of the Women's WarGames Match? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything WWE Survivor Series 2023 in the comments!