Popular WWE Tag Team Receiving New Entrance Music Soon

One of NXT's most popular tag teams is back. Earlier this month, Johnny Gargano returned to Monday Night Raw to fend off an Imperium attack on former tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa. This set in motion the long awaited reunion of #DIY, a duo that was the lifeblood of the black and gold era of NXT. Fans have clamored for a #DIY reunion for close to a year, as it was seen as a way to refresh both Gargano and Ciampa, as both men had struggled to stand out in a singles capacity on the crowded red brand roster. There is no telling what the endgame is for this reunion, but it appears that for the foreseeable future, Gargano and Ciampa will be staples of the tag division.

Gargano and Ciampa to Receive Upgraded Theme Music

#DIY is getting a new tune.

As revealed during a Twitch stream, Johnny Gargano noted that the original #DIY entrance music was just stock music, and teased that they will be receiving a custom song soon.

"When DIY debuted, that song they gave us, it was just a stock song. It wasn't like it was handpicked for us of anything like that. We were not under contract yet, it just caught on. Me and Tommaso are very excited about the potential of something new. I think it could be so much more," Gargano said (h/t Fightful). "You'll just have to tune in on Monday. It's going to be very cool. I think it has a very cool vibe. It's something we're both pumped about. We hope you guys dig it too. We dig it. It's something fresh, something new, and hopefully something that catches on. Years from now, hopefully, you guys talk about that song."

Gargano and Ciampa are set to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium this Monday on Monday Night Raw. This will be the duo's first time tagging together since December 2021's NXT WarGames, when they also joined forces with LA Knight and Pete Dunne in the titular double cage match. Their last traditional two-on-two tag together dates back even further to a February 2020 NXT live event. Their last televised tag match together came at WWE Worlds Collide in January 2020 when they defeated Mustache Mountain.

Monday Night Raw returns on October 30th at 8 PM ET on USA Network.