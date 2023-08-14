DIY Reunion on WWE Raw? Tommaso Ciampa Makes Biggest Tease Yet

Since returning to WWE this past fall, WWE fans have clamored for Johnny Gargano to link up with Tommaso Ciampa. Collectively known as DIY, Gargano and Ciampa are widely considered to be pillars of the black and gold era of NXT. Despite never having worked together on the independent circuit, WWE paired these two cruiserweight standouts in 2015, and the rest is history. Gargano and Ciampa went on to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships in November 2016 and reigned with the titles for just three months, losing them to the Authors of Pain that January. A couple failed attempts to regain the titles led to Ciampa turning on Gargano which consequently bred one of the modern era's most iconic blood feuds.

Despite all the pain and torture Gargano and Ciampa put each other through, they would reunite in 2019, before Gargano turned on Ciampa in 2020. The two buried the hatchet once more come 2021 and joined forces to battle the NXT 2.0 talent in a WarGames match. At the time, that was Gargano's final WWE bout.

Now that both men are on the WWE main roster, the stars seem to be slowly aligning for a reunion. Gargano has teased bringing Ciampa into his reformed The Way stable, but that hint has yet to be expanded upon. Now that Ciampa and Gargano are both active and healthy once again, a DIY reunion seems closer than ever.

Tommaso Ciampa Teases Johnny Gargano Reunion

(Photo: WWE)

Ahead of tonight's Monday Night Raw, Tommaso Ciampa posted a video of himself taping "MISSING" posters of Johnny Gargano around the Canada Life Centre. Ciampa pointed out that today is Gargano's birthday and that they "need to find Johnny Gargano."

Gargano has not wrestled on television since May 15th. He recently returned to action at a couple of live events, losing to Omos at the end of July.

Ciampa would eventually bump into Matt Riddle. Riddle mentioned that he has not seen Gargano but understands Ciampa's pain, as he has been missing his tag partner, Randy Orton, for over a year.

As evident by a recent Instagram post from his wife, fellow WWE superstar Candice LeRae, Gargano will seemingly be at home during tonight's show. That said, the post could be a red herring, as it is not uncommon for wrestlers to post themselves as being in a location far from their upcoming show's venue just to reveal that the post is an old photograph.

Monday Night Raw goes down at 8 PM ET tonight on the USA Network.