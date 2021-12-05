Reports of Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract being on the verge of expiration have been popping up for weeks. According to multiple reports from Fightful, Gargano’s deal was originally set to expire on Dec. 3, but he signed a one-week extension in order to compete at the WarGames pay-per-view this Sunday inside the Capitol Wrestling Center. There was an additional update stating WWE was still trying to get the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion to sign a new deal, but as of now, there’s been no confirmation. Gargano has remained silent on the issue, but his longtime rival (and real-life best friend) Tommaso Ciampa seemingly tipped his hand with an Instagram post thanking Gargano for their years of working together.

“If tonight is the last time we share a ring together, then I’ve got two words for you… #thankyou,” Ciampa wrote. The post included a collage of the pair working together over the years, including their early days as DIY, their match at the Cruiserweight Classic, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships, Ciampa’s betrayal, their uneasy reunion on the main roster and Gargano finally winning the NXT Championship following Ciampa’s neck surgery.

